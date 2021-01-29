New to the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

When you invest in an index fund, you automatically invest in whatever stocks are included in that particular index. If there are a few companies you'd rather not invest in, you don't have much of a choice with index funds. Additionally, many index funds include stocks from a variety of industries. This can be a good thing to help diversify your portfolio, but it can be a disadvantage if you're wanting to invest in a specific sector.

With ETFs, you can invest in broad-market index ETFs, which are similar to index funds. Or you can invest in niche ETFs that only include stocks from particular industries. While these sector ETFs are riskier than broad-market ETFs or index funds (because they only contain stocks from one industry), they are less risky than investing in individual stocks (because you're investing in many stocks at once).

3. The Dividend Aristocrats

Dividend-paying stocks are investments that actually pay you to own them. When companies have leftover profit at the end of the quarter or year, sometimes they pay a portion of that money back to shareholders. This is called a dividend.