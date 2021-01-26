New York Times Columnist Ron Lieber Shares College Savings Guidance In New Book

Then there are other people who go reaching for more of a gold-plated, brand-name degree. I make no judgments about how families divide those three pieces of the pie. You just need to be intensely honest with yourself about what it is that you’re doing, because if you’re not, then you can’t make a good purchase decision.

Then we can talk about the questions that people have or should have for the institutions. To me, there are 10 or 12 things, entire categories of things, that people ought to consider spending a whole lot of money for when they’re purchasing an undergraduate education—and it may well be worth paying more than you might for the education at your flagship state university.

But not all of those things are going to be important for all students, and you have to know the right questions to ask. So I’d say the bulk of the reporting I did over several years was trying to figure out what those things were, and the right questions to ask of the institutions, and the data to demand about those things.

What did you learn that surprised you while you were doing that reporting?