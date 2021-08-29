News Flash: Investing Won't Grow Your Wealth Unless You Do These 3 Things

Great investment portfolios also keep fees to a minimum. There's no way to avoid them completely, but there are plenty of solid investments that charge less than 1% of your assets per year. Stick to these whenever possible. Paying 1% of your assets might not sound like much, but on a $1 million portfolio, it means giving up $10,000 per year -- that is sure to put a damper on your nest egg's growth.

Index funds are a great way to diversify your portfolio while keeping your costs low. These are bundles of stocks that mimic a market index like the S&P 500. They tend to generate returns that are close to that of the index itself, and because the securities in the fund don't change very often, there's less work for fund managers. They're able to pass that savings along to you in the form of lower fees.

Even if you follow all of the steps above, you may not have the smoothest ride to wealth. Investing isn't predictable, but if you start slow and commit yourself to learning more, you should begin to see progress over time.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart