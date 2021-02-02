News Flash: Saving Isn't Enough. Investing Is Your Next Step

You'll also want to make sure you have an appropriate percentage of your portfolio in stocks, while keeping some money in other investments such as bonds. By diversifying into different asset classes, you can achieve a good balance between risk and potential reward, and maximize the chances some of your investments will perform well even if others perform poorly.

The right investment mix for most people can be determined by subtracting your age from 110 and putting that percentage of your portfolio in the market. If you're 40 years old, therefore, you would put 70% of your investment dollars into the stock market.

Of course, these are just general rules of thumb. If you want to take the time to develop a more personalized strategy for determining your risk tolerance and deciding how to allocate your assets, you may be able to devise a better approach. But if you aren't sure where to start with that, these basic rules make things easy. Use them today to decide how much you need to invest, then get started putting your money into the market where it can help you build wealth.

