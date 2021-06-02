No 401(k) Match? 2 Even Better Ways to Save for Retirement

When you have a 401(k) match, you should take advantage of it. Matched money is free money and it's worth contributing to get it.

But not everyone works for a company that provides this retirement savings help.

And if you don't, there may actually be two better ways to save for retirement than sticking your cash in a 401(k). Here's what they are.

1. Health savings accounts

Although it's not technically a retirement savings account, a health savings account (HSA) is actually one of the best options available to save for your later years.

That's because HSAs allow you to invest with pre-tax dollars and enjoy tax-deferred growth, just like 401(k)s. But they also allow you to take money out of the account tax-free in retirement, which isn't an option with a traditional 401(k).