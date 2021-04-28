No 401(k) Match? 3 Alternate Ways to Save for Retirement

Roths have similar contribution limits to Traditional IRAs, but they also come with restrictions based on income. The ceiling on Roth IRA contributions declines on a phased basis for individuals earning between $125,000 and $140,000 annually, and from $198,000 to $208,000 for married couples. If your earnings exceed those ranges, you cannot contribute to a Roth. That's one reason why these are attractive tools for younger professionals, who are in relatively low marginal tax brackets and have not yet reached their peak earning potential.

3. Brokerage account

Regular brokerage accounts don't offer any sort of special benefits or tax advantages for retirement savers, but there's nothing stopping you from earmarking the investments in one for long-term purposes. And they certainly have some attractive features.

Unlike 401(k)s or IRAs, there are no regulatory restrictions about when and how you can withdraw funds from brokerage accounts. You are free to liquidate any contributions or gains at any age, and you won't be subject to penalties for doing so. Even if you don't intend to access those funds prior to retirement, they're still available should you need them for an emergency or to take advantage of an opportunity along the way.