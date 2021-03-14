No 401(k) Match? 4 Alternate Ways to Save for Retirement

Unfortunately, you're eligible to contribute to an HSA only if you have a high-deductible health plan (HDHP). In 2021, the minimum deductible for HDHPs is $1,400 for individual coverage and $2,800 for family coverage. If your plan qualifies, you can deposit up to $3,600 in an HSA if you have individual coverage or up to $7,100 if you have family coverage. You also qualify for an additional $1,000 in catch-up contributions if you are 55 or older.

Once the money's in the account, remember to invest it. Your investment options will vary by plan provider, but the usual choices are mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, and bonds.

2. Roth or traditional IRA

In 2021, you can save up to $6,000 cumulatively to your IRA accounts, or $7,000 if you're 50 or older. What's nice about IRAs is they're not tied to your employer -- so you can shop around for one with low fees and broad investment options.