No 401(k) Match? 5 Alternate Ways to Save for Retirement

If you plan your taxes properly, you should be able to save on your tax bill by investing through a 401(k). That said, you'll need to be cognizant of the fees associated with your account and investments. If the fees eat into your investment gains, it could end up costing you more in foregone investment returns than you'll save on taxes.

4. A taxable brokerage account

There's nothing stopping you from saving for retirement in a taxable brokerage account. In fact, savvy investors will often do well to have some money outside of tax-advantaged retirement accounts, like a 401(k) and an IRA. That's because the federal government provides preferential tax treatment to capital gains. Additionally, investing in a taxable brokerage provides the ability to harvest capital losses to offset your taxable income.