No 401(k)? Save for Retirement in 1 of These Accounts, Instead

3. A traditional brokerage account

When you put money into a traditional brokerage account, you don't get any tax benefits. But you do get flexibility. Unlike IRAs and HSAs, there's no limit as to how much money you can invest in a traditional brokerage account each year. And you also won't be restricted as to how you invest.

If you're going to use a brokerage account to save for retirement, you'll need to be really disciplined, since there's no financial penalty for cashing out investments before you reach the end of your career (whereas with a 401(k) or IRA, you'll be penalized if you withdraw funds prior to age 59 1/2). But if you trust yourself to keep that money untouched until retirement, it's a great option to look at.

Not having access to a 401(k) may seem like a deterrent on the road to building retirement wealth, but it doesn't have to be. If you can't participate in a 401(k), use an IRA, an HSA, a traditional brokerage account, or a combination of all three. You may be surprised at how much money you can accrue over time by making the most of these alternatives.

