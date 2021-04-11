"No Reason to Be Bearish" -- Is Wall Street Too Confident?

I hope that the economy recovers quickly, the Fed slowly raises rates in a way that investors can stomach, inflation remains moderate, and the market is able to tread water until fundamentals are able to support historically normal valuations. That all may very well occur, so I'm staying invested.

However, I recognize that there are still risks that could derail the bull narrative, and we are currently at a point where bad news could have particularly dire consequences for the market in the short term, so I'm not chasing returns. There are accomplished and sophisticated investment professionals who have polar opposite views of the current situation -- things are uncertain.

That's why it's important to have a long-term view when it comes to investing. This is all basically an odd instance of cyclicality, which is a common occurrence over time in the stock market. Come up with a plan to balance growth and stability that's tailored to your goals and risk tolerance, and stick to it. Don't let emotions cloud your judgment in times of uncertainty.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*