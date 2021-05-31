No Time to Research Retirement Investments? Do This Instead.

Now, say you're able to sock away $500 a month for retirement over a 30-year period, and that you sink your savings into S&P 500 index funds. At the end of that window, you stand to retire with about $680,000.

Of course, that assumes you only have 30 years left until retirement. If you're looking at a 40-year savings window, you could grow your investments into a rather impressive $1.55 million, assuming that same monthly contribution and return.

Researching stocks doesn't have to be complicated, but it can be a time-consuming process -- one you may not have the stomach for. If that's the case, you can still invest your long-term savings efficiently and generate a lot of wealth in your retirement plan by loading up on S&P 500 index funds. Not only might these funds deliver a solid return over time, but they're also the type of investment that could help you sleep better at night. And there's certainly a lot of value in that.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*