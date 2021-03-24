Not Eligible for a Stimulus? Here's How to Arrange Your Own Windfall

There are several benefits to buying dividend stocks. First, you get that steady income -- money you can use to pay bills or reinvest to grow your wealth even further. Additionally, owning dividend stocks can buy you a degree of financial security during periods when the market on a whole isn't doing well. Why so? Companies that issue dividends tend to keep paying even when their share prices fall, which means you may be privy to incoming cash at a time when your portfolio value is down. Also, dividend-issuing companies tend to be strong, well-established players with the potential to recover quickly from market downturns or retain their value during them.

How to choose the right dividend stocks

If you're new to dividend investing, you may be inclined to opt for those stocks with the highest dividend yield. But that's not the only thing you should look at. It's also important to look at a company's payout ratio, which is the percentage of its earnings that's paid in dividend form. Believe it or not, you don't want too large a payout ratio, because if a company is overly generous on the dividend front, it may not be able to keep those payments up.