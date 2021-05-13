Not Planning to File Taxes This Year? You May Want to Rethink That

Then there's the Child Tax Credit. That, too, could put money back in your pocket even if you don't owe taxes -- provided you file a return.

Now another thing you should know is that the recently signed $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan -- the same relief bill that put $1,400 stimulus checks in Americans' pockets -- expanded both the EITC and Child Tax Credit. Specifically, the EITC is now worth more for workers without children, and there's a higher income threshold at play that makes it easier to qualify for. Similarly, the Child Tax Credit is increasing from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under the age of 6 and $3,000 for children aged 6 to 16. And half of that newly expanded credit will be paid in monthly installments beginning in July. But again, you need to file your taxes to get it.

Finally, if you never received a stimulus payment in 2020, at this point, your only option for getting that money is to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2020 tax return. And since last year's stimulus payments totaled $1,800 across two rounds, that's a sum not worth giving up.

What to do if you need help filing your taxes