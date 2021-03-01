Not Sure How to Invest Your 401(k)? 3 Options to Consider

3. Actively managed mutual funds

Actively managed funds hire analysts to hand-pick investments in the hopes of beating the market. The upside? You could see some seriously solid returns in your 401(k). The downside? The fees can get expensive. In fact, it's not uncommon for actively managed mutual funds to charge fees that are 10 times as high as what you might pay for an index fund, since you're paying the salary of professionals who are selecting investments from a very large pool.

What's the right call for you?

If you open a 401(k) through your employer and don't make an election with regard to your investments, you'll generally wind up in a target date fund until you say otherwise. And that may not be a terrible choice for you. But rather than settle on it, consider the other options that are available in your plan. Some 401(k)s offer several dozen investment choices, while others offer fewer. But either way, plan to spend some time reviewing your options to decide what's best for you.

