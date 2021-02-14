Not Wealthy? Don't Invest Like You Are

Fractional shares let you own a portion of a share of stock if you can't swing or don't want a full share. Fractional shares make it possible to build a diverse portfolio even if your funds are limited. While the wealthy may not need to bother with fractional shares, they're great for everyday investors.

It's one thing to strive to be wealthy one day, but if you're not there yet, don't be afraid to let your investing strategy reflect that. You can always adjust that strategy as your financial situation improves. For now, it's OK to stay within a certain comfort zone and invest according to your means.

