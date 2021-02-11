Nothing Micro About Microcap Fraud: Investing in Low-Priced Stocks

While the existence of any of these warning signs does not automatically mean the investment is a scam, investors should proceed with caution and keep in mind that hints or promises of high returns, with little or no risk, are classic warning signs of fraud. Every investment carries some degree of risk, and the potential for greater returns almost always comes with greater risk.

Never rely solely on information you receive in an unsolicited email, text message, or cold call from a smooth-talking "analyst" or "account executive" promoting a stock. Use FINRA BrokerCheck® to verify registration status and additional information on investment professionals and investment firms. Check the SEC's EDGAR database to find out whether the company whose stock is being pitched files with the SEC. And be extremely wary of buying unregistered products or taking investment advice from unlicensed professionals.

For additional information on microcap stocks, see Microcap Stock: A Guide for Investors from the SEC.