Nvidia Announced a Stock Split. Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Care

With a four to one stock split, investors in the company simply end up owning four shares for every one they owned pre-split. But the actual value of their investment hasn't increased despite having more shares. Think of it this way: If you have one piece of pie and cut it into four pieces, you don't have any more pie.

Fractional shares reduce the impact of stock splits

Now, companies sometimes split their shares in hopes of driving up demand since more people can theoretically afford to buy shares that cost $200 each instead of $800. Some investors also perceive a stock that costs $200 per share as being "cheaper" than one that costs $800, even though that's not a good way of assessing whether a company's shares are worth their price.

Still, the reduction in the per-share price can sometimes have a short-term impact on the stock price due to the company's shares seeming more accessible. However, thanks to fractional shares, it's becoming less and less likely that a split will have even this effect.