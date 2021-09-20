Older Americans Are Missing Out on This Valuable Retirement Savings Plan

HSAs weren't necessarily designed as a retirement savings tool. But they can easily double as one.

The reason? HSA funds never expire, so you can save during your 30s for healthcare expenses and withdraw that money during your 80s.

Additionally, there are penalties for taking HSA withdrawals for nonmedical reasons, just as there are penalties for taking IRA or 401(k) withdrawals prior to reaching age 59 1/2. But once you turn 65, you can remove funds from an HSA for any reason and avoid being penalized.

In that case, the worst that will happen is that you'll be taxed on the money you remove. But since taxes apply to traditional IRA and 401(k) withdrawals, you're in no worse a situation with your HSA.

You might really need the money

Fidelity Investments estimates that the average 65-year-old male retiree leaving the workforce this year will spend $143,000 on healthcare expenses throughout retirement. For the average 65-year-old female retiree, that total rises to $157,000, accounting for the fact that women typically outlive men.