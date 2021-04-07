Once-Rare Cell Phone Protection Now a Common Credit Card Perk

If you're like many Americans, your cell phone has essentially become another appendage. And if you've ever broken — or shattered — that appendage, you know full well the panic that can set in.

That might be why you decided to pay extra for insurance from your wireless carrier, typically at a cost upward of $20 each month, on top of your bill. But what if you could get similar peace of mind for free? If you have an eligible credit card, you can.

Cell phone protection used to be a rare side perk found on only a select few credit cards. But in recent years, it's begun to show up as a standard benefit for many customers.

Here's why, and how it can help.

Phones > showering?

It’s hard to find an American who doesn’t own a cell phone these days. According to the Pew Research Center, a staggering 97% of Americans have a mobile phone, with 85% owning a smartphone — up from just 35% of Americans carrying a smartphone in 2011.