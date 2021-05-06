One-fourth Of Young Americans Delaying College Because Of Pandemic

You can contact your admissions office and request an offer better aligned with one you received from a competing school, or ask for your offer to be reevaluated based on new achievements you’ve accomplished since applying. Keep in mind that the final decision will be at the school’s discretion, meaning there’s no guarantee you’ll walk away with more aid—but it’s worth a try.

3. Use a scholarship database. Enrolling in scholarship databases can make it easier to find and apply for scholarships. Scholarship.com, for example, allows users to search for scholarships based on selected criteria. These databases are marketed as “free” for users, but keep in mind that they’re likely selling your data to colleges or their marketing partners in order to make money.

4. Consider attending a two-year school first. Community college gives students the opportunity to earn credits toward their bachelor’s degree at a much cheaper cost than earning them at a four-year institution, Mayotte says.