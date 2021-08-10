One-Third of Retirement Savers Lost Out on Money Last Year by Not Making This Simple Move

Don't lose out

It's not every day that free money comes your way. But employer matching programs in 401(k)s offer a unique opportunity to get your hands on free money that could serve you well during your senior years.

Of course, your company may have a vesting program that requires you to remain employed for a certain period of time until you're entitled to your match in full. That, too, is something worth looking into.

You wouldn't want to leave your job three months before you're fully vested in your match and lose out on some or all of that money. But either way, claiming your full match starts with contributing enough from your own earnings to qualify for it, so it pays to examine your finances and find a way to make that happen.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook