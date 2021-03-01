One Way to Zap Credit Card Debt? Open Another Credit Card

It can seem completely counterintuitive, right?

If credit cards are what got you into debt in the first place, why on earth would you go and apply for another one as you’re trying to tackle that debt? You could risk making things even worse.

That certainly could happen. But if you have a plan — and if you strategically apply for the right kind of new credit card — it can actually be one of the best get-out-of-debt tools available to you. In this case, what you want is a balance transfer credit card.

They’re not as ubiquitous right now as they were just a few years ago, and to qualify for one you’ll likely need good to excellent credit (FICO scores of 690 and up). But they can give you a serious leg up as you work to climb out of debt. Here's how.

How balance transfer credit cards work