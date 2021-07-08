Only 16% of Americans Know This Crucial Social Security Number

That's why it is, in fact, a big deal to think that your FRA is 65 when in reality, it's 67. If you sign up for benefits two years early, they'll shrink by 13.34%. This means that if you're entitled to a $1,500 monthly benefit at FRA, filing two years early will leave you with $1,300 a month instead.

Now, imagine you can only rely on withdrawals from your retirement savings to provide you with $500 of income per month. Suddenly, losing $200 in Social Security becomes a very big problem, because in our example, that means having to live on a total monthly income of $1,800 instead of $2,000.

Another thing you should know is that you're allowed to delay your Social Security filing past FRA. For each year you do, your benefits will increase by 8% (or two-thirds of 1% per month), up until age 70, at which point that incentive runs out. But if you don't know your FRA, you can't strategize as effectively, and you might also miscalculate how much of a boost you'll get by delaying your filing.

Be informed