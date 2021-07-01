Only 18% of Americans Are Very Confident in Their Social Security Knowledge -- Here's How to Boost Yours

2. You can choose your filing age

Social Security gives recipients a lengthy window of time to sign up for benefits. That window begins at age 62 and technically has no end date, though there's no financial reason to not sign up by age 70.

If you file for benefits at what's known as full retirement age, you'll get the precise monthly payday your earnings history entitles you to. Full retirement age is based on your year of birth, and it's either 66, 67, or 66 and a certain number of months.

For each month you claim benefits before full retirement age, they get reduced on a permanent basis. On the other hand, if you delay your filing beyond full retirement age, your benefits will increase for each month you hold off, up until age 70.

3. You need 40 work credits to qualify for a benefit of your own