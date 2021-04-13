Only 25% of Americans Know This Important Retirement Savings Rule

Focus on yourself, not a random number

Many people aim to retire with $1 million because it's a nice round number that sounds impressive. But rather than shoot for an arbitrary figure, you're better off calculating your retirement savings goal based on your specific income and needs.

If you end your career earning $60,000 a year and you've always managed to do well on that salary, then there's no reason to push yourself to amass $1 million for retirement when you may be just fine with $600,000 to $720,000 in savings instead.

On the other hand, if you spend the bulk of your 50s and 60s earning around $150,000 a year, then a $1 million nest egg may not cut it if you typically spend your entire salary on living costs.

To figure out how much savings you should aim for, first, think about the lifestyle you plan to uphold as a senior. If you intend to downsize your home, move to an inexpensive town, and entertain yourself locally, then you may not need to save as much as someone with more expensive taste.