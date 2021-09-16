Only 30% of Americans Have Achieved This Huge Retirement Milestone. Have You?

The time until your retirement makes a huge difference in how you look at a $250,000 nest egg. The 11% of Gen Z and 25% of millennial households that have already stashed away a quarter-million or more for retirement, according to the survey, are in pretty good shape. They have a long time left in the workforce to continue contributing to their retirement, and the savings they already have can accrue a lot more interest before they need to spend it.

But looking at the 32% of Gen X and 45% of baby boomer households with $250,000 or more in savings, a quarter-million dollars feels a little less cushy than it did for the younger generations. Gen Xers and baby boomers will need their retirement savings sooner, and they have fewer years left to save. That could create some serious financial concerns for the 68% and 55% of Gen X and baby boomer households, respectively, that still haven't even reached $250,000 in savings.

But it's never too late to start moving in a more positive direction. Start from wherever you are right now and try some of the tips below to boost your retirement savings.

Strategies for getting to $250,000 and beyond