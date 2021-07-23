Options for Beginners: Choosing the Right Shares for Your Covered Calls

Jim Gillies: Starbucks in 2008/2009, in the teeth of the credit crisis, this was going to make you cry. Starbucks cracked four dollars briefly on the way down. I should have mortgaged my home [laughs] and put all of that into Starbucks. Jim Mueller: Well, this is the problem with crystal balls. It's a 29-baggers since then. It's trading at $117 a share. I don't think it's split since then either. Jim Gillies: I don't think they've split. That's a good point. I'm going to double-check here. Jim Mueller: If they have, it's been an even bigger success, right? Jim Gillies: Exactly. Go on, Ellen. Ellen Bowman: It just bolsters the case even more if they have. But I don't think they have. I only go in and I don't know more, and that's a shame. Jim Mueller: It's an example of a company that is a steady company, has a steady stream of revenue from recurring customers. Everyone who starts going to Starbucks ends up going back to Starbucks. It's been the third place before the pandemic. It's probably going to become the third or fourth or fifth place after the pandemic. Ellen Bowman: Second place if none of us go back to the office.