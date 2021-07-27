Options for Beginners: How Much Cash Do You Need?

Ellen Bowman: We did.

Jim Gillies: I might suggest Amazon would fall into the not a great target for a covered call.

Ellen Bowman: Is that because its going to shoot the moon or is that because it's so pricey or?

Jim Gillies: Well, it's because crack downs on big tech aside, which is a whole other slate of unknowns. I would suggest to you that Amazon, I think, we can call them a winner of the pandemic. That fair? Again, since I've done this several times this morning already and I'm out of fresh ideas. To quote David

Gardner, "Winners tend to keep on winning." I don't know that I'd want to unnecessarily interrupt compounding of Amazon, even at $1.9 trillion market cap, which is where it is today. As David said, there's no upside cap.

Jim Mueller: Yeah, because the covered call absolutely stops your capital appreciation at the strike price. You do not get a penny above the strike price.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Ellen Simonson Bowman owns shares of Amazon. Jim Gillies owns shares of Amazon and Starbucks. Jim Mueller, CFA owns shares of Amazon and has the following options: long January 2022 $3,180 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $3,200 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1,920 calls on Amazon, short January 2022 $1,940 calls on Amazon, and short July 2021 $120 calls on Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

