Options for Beginners: How to Pick Your Targets

Jim Gillies: Yeah. Because there are mitigation strategies you can do out here. If you've written this covered call in Starbucks, Starbucks for whatever reason runs through 140, you can do what's called rolling. You can buy back the previously written $120 strike call, and you could sell say a $130 call expiring in six months to a year, and you're playing games a little bit, but you're also hoping that Starbucks, which has gone on this massive run to 140, it hasn't, Fools, but play along. You're hoping that sanity returns a little bit, and you can catch up. Maybe you can do that. You might get paid a little bit to roll, or maybe you can accomplish it with node costs at a pocket, but you're trying to pick up some of the gains at Starbucks, you're hoping that Starbucks, when the rolling period comes around in six months, or a year, or whatever, you are hoping Starbucks has come down a little bit. As opposed to instead of going down below the new lower strike could say 130, it hasn't run to 200. If it run to 200, you're screwed. But that's what it is.