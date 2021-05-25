Options for Beginners: How to Roll Your Position and Why

Gillies: Then the second thing is by rolling you would go from August, you would say, OK, what's the next three months out? Now, there are no November options, but let's just look. There are October options traded right now. You would buyback that 145 call on expiration Friday, you pay $5 for it, and then you would sell the November 55. I'm just going to guess the price because like I said, it's not available yet, but it will be by that time. You would sell the November 155, so you're moving up the strike price, and I'm willing to bet you, you're going to get about $5 or $6 for that by selling that one.