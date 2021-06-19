Options for Beginners: How to Think About Diversification

Gillies: But it was a stock that he knew well, so there's our evaluation first, option strategy, second. Because he knew it so well, and yeah, he only did one strategy, but he could have varied it up. I look at diversification with options as I want to find a stock I know well first, so Jeff and Facebook. Find that, you know it well. Then the diversification comes not in the stock, it comes into strategies you deploy. If I know the company well and I think the stock is undervalued, I do a bullish strategy. I don't set up a cover call which [inaudible] . If I think the stock is fairly valued, that's when I do a neutral strategy, the cover calls with Britain puts, maybe a type of spread or two. If I think the stock gets a little overexcited and gets too heated, maybe I keep with the neutral strategies but maybe with a bearish slant on it. It's the strategies that become diverse on the stock as the stock moves within your valuation corridor. But I know this stock well, and GameStop would be one of them in a previous life, as we've mentioned. But because I know it well, I can move around the diversification of the strategy rather than the stock. I don't have to go learn another stock, although I do that for a living, but I can focus here. I can just focus on this thing. Spoiler, I've been running various options strategies on some company called eBay for about the last five or six years.