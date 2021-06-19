Options for Beginners: Valuation First, Strategy Second

Again, I'll throw one off here. This is maybe a good covered call strategy or another strategy called a diagonal call might be appropriate here. You would want to pick your strike prices based on what the valuation could be post-pandemic, you like those valuation ratios. You pick your strikes on that. But you wouldn't want to look at Starbucks and pick the most bullish, like this thing is going to shoot the moon. You wouldn't do that with Starbucks because well, like I said earlier, you will have the chance to be right. The stock price might move, but the shoot the moon strategy might end up costing you money rather than making you money. So just be aware of what the value of the company is and that does tend to go back to cash flows. If you look at it, tends to go back to historical ranges where multiples have traded. You want to understand the underlying business before you think options.