Options for Beginners: Why Patience Matters

Gillies: That's a life changing experience. That's a, "Yeah, OK, let's not do this." We're going to talk a little bit about that today. But I want people to use Options responsibly. Look, people don't want to use Options ever, that's perfectly fine. You don't need it to have fantastic investing returns. I don't know this for a fact, but I am reasonably certain David Gardner has never played with an Options contract in his life, and he's done OK. But for people who do want to use it as a tool, who do want to, as you say, layer it onto their portfolio as they grow their portfolio and they get more education. Because of the propensity for Options to bite hard if the market turns against you, I'm a big fan of know the risk first. Because if you know the risks and the downside from the problems, the rewards will take care of themselves as long each work to mitigate and work against the risk.