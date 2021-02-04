Options For Getting Life Insurance Fast

Dayforward: Dayforward is a digital life insurance company that sells coverage directly to consumers rather than working through agents. Unlike other term life insurance where you choose one payout amount, Dayforward pays beneficiaries twice a month in an amount that matches the salary of the person in the family who died. There’s also a $10,000 payout for funeral expenses. You can change the coverage amount and length of the policy even after you have purchased it—for example, if you have another child and want to extend your coverage timeline. Many buyers can receive coverage in minutes, up to $3 million.

If you don’t qualify for the instant coverage, Dayforward may send an at-home test kit and you’ll be guided through a 20 to 30 minute Zoom call to collect more information, contact-free.

Ethos: Ethos offers up to $1 million in term life insurance coverage in policy lengths of 10, 15, 20 or 30 years. The quick application is online and some people will qualify for instant coverage. If you don’t qualify for immediate coverage, the final approval process can take a week or so, or perhaps longer. Policies are issued by Legal & General America.