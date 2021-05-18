Options Trading 101: Intrinsic Value and Time Value

Gillies: But if we were talking about the $120 call option today on Apple, stock price of 130 less 120 strike price, that's $10. We would have intrinsic value of $10. A call option is stock price minus strike price, for put option, which we're not going to get into. Put option is strike price less stock price, but it's always the difference between those two things.

Gillies: For lack of a better word, yeah, it's actually good. You run with it, but again, zero you don't worry about it. Then you look at the options price. Again, our August $145 call options on Apple, we've just established there's no intrinsic value because the strike price is well above the stock price. You look at the price, it's about $2.70, that is all time value. Time value is the amount of premium the option is demanding or the options market is demanding because it doesn't know which way the stock is going to go. It could go up, it could go down, it could rocket to the moon, could be under sideways, we don't know. The options market is saying because of that uncertainty, here is what we are going to demand, and in this case, it's $2.70. But that's on May 7th.