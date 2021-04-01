Our April Fool's Day Gift to You

Here at The Motley Fool, April 1 might just be our favorite day of the year. And virtually every year since our company launched in 1993 we've run a joke for April Fool's.

Our very first April Fool's joke was Zeigletics, a made-up penny stock to show the perils of pump-and-dump schemes.

A few years later, during the heart of the dot-com bubble, we unveiled eMeringue, "the Internet's #1 meringue delivery service."

Our past jokes were opportunities to showcase the importance of focusing on the long term, staying disciplined as investors, and avoiding getting caught up in short-term headlines.

This April 1st, however, we wanted to do something different. It's been a wild year for the stock market and we're still in the midst of the pandemic.

