Over 50 and Low on Savings? Here's How to Retire on Time.

Another perk of working as a senior is that it'll give you something to do with your time that doesn't cost you money. Filling your days may not be as easy as expected once you don't have a full-time job to go to, so working part-time might actually help you avoid getting bored on top of putting a paycheck in your pocket.

Don't give up on retiring on time

Remember, even if you're within a decade of retirement, you still have a chance to catch up on savings, and it pays to pump as much money into your IRA or 401(k) as you can. But if that won't do the trick, think about the ways you can adjust your retirement lifestyle to match your financial reality.

And also, don't write off the idea of working as a senior. If you find a job that's engaging and serves as a social outlet, it may not feel like work at all.

