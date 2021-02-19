Own Big Stock Winners? Handle Them the Warren Buffett Way

Yet selling your entire position prevents you from getting any further gains. It also means a big tax hit if you own your stock in a taxable account. That's true for Buffett, as well, as Berkshire pays taxes on capital gains from selling his positions.

A happy medium is to use big winners as a source of cash for new stock ideas. If the stock keeps rising at least 5% or 10% per year, then trimming 5% to 10% of your position each year should keep your value invested in that stock stable. Ideally, you can then find even bigger winners to deploy the proceeds and keep your portfolio performing as well as possible.

Handling winning stock positions can be a tricky balancing act between fear and greed. Buffett's approach with Apple is one that any investor can follow to provide peace of mind along with the potential for continued strong future returns.

