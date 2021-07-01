Pandemic Sinks College Enrollment Again, but Fall Looks Brighter

Overall, analysts are expecting an increase in college enrollment for fall 2021. Applications are up from last fall, and those increases are most pronounced among international students, Ryu says.

But not all of the signs are encouraging: The number of students who have completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as the FAFSA — required to qualify for Pell Grants, federal student loans and other forms of financial aid — is 5.3% below last year’s level. And among high-minority high schools, 8.7% fewer students have completed applications.

“Lack of resources, health implications of the pandemic itself, child care issues” are some of the challenges still facing students, Ryu says. “We are not completely out of the woods in that respect.”

It’s not too late to go to college this fall

Fall 2021 is close, but there is still time to enroll in college for the coming semester.