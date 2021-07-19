Parents in Debt for Their Kid’s College Can Get Forgiveness

College students take on loans as an investment: Presumably, they’ll graduate and reap the benefits — income that helps them repay that debt and then some.

But parents borrow for their children without the promise of higher earnings. And legally, they’re the ones on the hook.

Federal parent PLUS loans are easy to get: Colleges often list them alongside grants and undergraduate loans on financial aid award letters. They lack traditional underwriting requirements for credit history and income. There's also no limit on how much a parent can borrow in total.

These factors make it easy for parents to borrow more than they can handle.

“I feel like parents feel more pressure to take on unaffordable debt when it comes to college than they would for anything else,” says Betsy Mayotte, president and founder of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors.

Parent PLUS loans also offer fewer options to make payments manageable, and navigating them is more complicated.