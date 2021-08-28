Pay for your kid’s college? 3 times to think twice

If you borrow that amount yearly for four years of college, payments become about $788 with over $94,000 total repayment, assuming the interest rate stays the same and you make payments on time.

Kristen Holt, CEO of Greenpath Financial Wellness, a nonprofit financial firm offering free student loan counseling, says some people have to borrow just to make payments.

“Look at the budget and what you can afford,” she says. “If you don’t, you are going to be in this perfect storm where you have to make (debt) payments on debt,” she says.

If you’re feeling guilty, consider Holt’s philosophy: Parents can’t help their children understand options without first knowing their own limitations.

COLLEGE TUITION WASN’T IN YOUR RETIREMENT PLAN

Those over 60 with student loans struggle to cover basic living expenses and are more likely to have Social Security garnished for unpaid debt, according to a 2017 Consumer Financial Protection Bureau report.