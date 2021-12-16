 Skip to main content
Pay Later Services? Myths and truths explained!

Pay Later Services? Myths and truths explained!
Lee Enterprises

Host Teri Barr is talking with Annie Millerbernd, Personal Loans Expert for NerdWallet, about the growing popularity of "Buy Now/Pay Later" services.

A new survey shows 37% of Americans say they used a Buy Now/Pay Later service in the last few weeks. One out of four of those responding, believe it will help build their credit.

Annie dives in to the myths and truths surrounding Buy Now/Pay Later services, including how it could impact your bottom line.

Read at NerdWallet: Use of Buy Now, Pay Later Outpaces Personal Loans in Past Year

