Pay Off Your Mortgage Early Vs. Investing: Which Is Best?

Now let’s say that you’re able to come up with an extra $300 per month to put toward your mortgage. You’d shave off 11 years and one month from your repayment period, plus save $67,816 in interest.

On the other hand, you could take that $300 per month and invest it in an index fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index instead. Historically, the S&P 500 has returned an average of 10% to 11% annually since its inception in 1926 through 2018. If you want to be extra conservative, however, we can assume an average annual return of 8% on your investment.

At the end of 19 years (about the length of time it would take to pay your mortgage early), you would have $160,780. That’s more than double your potential interest savings. In fact, after that length of time, you’d have about $105,487 left on your mortgage. If you decided to pay your mortgage early after all, you could use your investment funds and still have $55,293 left over.

Reasons to Pay Your Mortgage Early vs. Invest

From a financial perspective, it’s usually best to invest your money rather than funneling extra cash toward paying your mortgage off faster. Of course, life isn’t just about cold, hard numbers. There are many reasons why you might choose either to pay your mortgage early or invest more.