Paying Off Credit Cards Takes Money and the Right Mindset

Credit card debt can be very expensive. But if you're paying only the minimum when you can afford to do more, it could be that your past is to blame.

When you carry a balance on one or more cards from month to month, you wind up paying far more for the items charged as interest stacks up, and wiping out that balance can take decades.

But paying off a credit card isn’t always a simple task. While it’s important to understand how the interest on such debt works against you, managing credit card debt isn't always a case of "if you know better, you’ll do better." For those of us with a history of long-term financial hardship, this is especially true.

My own financial track record proves this. Despite understanding how carrying credit card debt could hurt me, I didn’t make a significant effort to pay it off. First, because poverty didn’t allow it, but later because old patterns are simply hard to change.

Understanding the true cost of credit card debt can provide an added incentive to "do better," but taking action requires means and, in some cases, shedding years of faulty thinking and emotional attachment to money. First, let’s talk about that incentive.

Understanding the high cost of credit card debt