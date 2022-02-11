 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

PennyWise podcast: Buy now... or wait? Housing market predictions for 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
Buy now... or wait? Housing market predictions for 2022
Lee Enterprises

The housing market continues to break records, and host Teri Barr is talking with Natalie Campisi, a Mortgage and Housing Analyst with Forbes Advisor, about the ongoing trend of high prices and low supply.

Natalie fills us in on what to expect if you are in the market for a home this year, and how some planning may support your efforts.

Read more from Natalie at Forbes Advisor here:

Mortgage Rates Stall At 3.55% As Omicron Dings Economy. Here’s What Experts Say.

Homebuyers Running Out Of Options As Housing Supply Hits All-Time Low

After Record-High Mortgage Rates In January, Weekly Rates Fell Flat To 3.55%

People are also reading…

You can subscribe to the PennyWise podcast on AppleGoogleSpotify, or wherever you get your shows!

A show about money, finances, and investing. Join Teri Barr every Thursday as she's joined by specialists from Forbes Advisor and NerdWallet to talk about topics that affect your bottom line.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Credit card 'perks' that aren't actually perks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News