PennyWise podcast: Buy now... or wait? Housing market predictions for 2022

The housing market continues to break records, and host Teri Barr is talking with Natalie Campisi, a Mortgage and Housing Analyst with Forbes Advisor, about the ongoing trend of high prices and low supply.

Natalie fills us in on what to expect if you are in the market for a home this year, and how some planning may support your efforts.

Read more from Natalie at Forbes Advisor here:

