PennyWise podcast: Environmentally conscious updates and your tax credits!

Host Teri Barr is talking with Alana Benson, an Investing Writer with NerdWallet, to learn which "green" updates like solar panels, geothermal heat pumps, and electric vehicles, may make you eligible for tax credits to offset your investment.

Alana breaks down the green practices that will typically qualify and why it can really be beneficial to your bottom line.

A show about money, finances, and investing. Join Teri Barr every Thursday as she's joined by specialists from Forbes Advisor and NerdWallet to talk about topics that affect your bottom line.

