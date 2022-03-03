PennyWise podcast: Four great tips for buying used cars online

This is a PennyWise Podcast topic YOU asked us about -- buying used cars online.
Host Teri Barr is talking with Kimberly Palmer, Personal Finance Expert with NerdWallet, to get the answers you need about buying in-person and online, including why the used car market is just as hot as the new car market!
Plus, four important tips to make your experience a good one.
