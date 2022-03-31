PennyWise podcast: How to protect yourself from debt collectors using this new tactic

Subscribe to the PennyWise podcast on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever you get your shows!

Did you know some new rules allow debt collectors to use a different tactic to contact you? Host Teri Barr is talking with Sara Rathner, Personal Finance Expert with NerdWallet, to learn what you can do to protect yourself and your money.

Sara also shares information about consumer's rights and how to know if you are actually being scammed.

Read more from Sara Rathner at NerdWallet:

More episodes featuring Sara Rathner:

A show about money, finances, and investing. Join Teri Barr every Thursday as she's joined by specialists from Forbes Advisor and NerdWallet to talk about topics that affect your bottom line.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0