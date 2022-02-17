PennyWise podcast: Is it time for a HELOC comeback?

Remember the Home Equity Line of Credit? HELOC use fell following the housing bust in 2008. So why could it make a comeback this year?
Host Teri Barr is talking with Holden Lewis, a Mortgage and Real Estate Expert with Nerd Wallet, to learn what may be pulling home owners towards a HELOC.
Holden also shares some great advice to consider before you take out your own HELOC.
You can read more at Nerd Wallet here: Is It Time for a HELOC Comeback?
A show about money, finances, and investing. Join Teri Barr every Thursday as she's joined by specialists from Forbes Advisor and NerdWallet to talk about topics that affect your bottom line.