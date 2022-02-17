 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

PennyWise podcast: Is it time for a HELOC comeback?

  • Updated
  • 0
Is It Time for a HELOC Comeback?
Lee Enterprises

Remember the Home Equity Line of Credit? HELOC use fell following the housing bust in 2008. So why could it make a comeback this year?

Host Teri Barr is talking with Holden Lewis, a Mortgage and Real Estate Expert with Nerd Wallet, to learn what may be pulling home owners towards a HELOC.

Holden also shares some great advice to consider before you take out your own HELOC.

You can read more at Nerd Wallet here: Is It Time for a HELOC Comeback?

You can subscribe to the PennyWise podcast on AppleGoogleSpotify, or wherever you get your shows!

People are also reading…

A show about money, finances, and investing. Join Teri Barr every Thursday as she's joined by specialists from Forbes Advisor and NerdWallet to talk about topics that affect your bottom line.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Musk donated over $5.7 billion in Tesla shares in Nov

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News