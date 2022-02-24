PennyWise podcast: Ready for Spring Break? Things to consider before booking vacations in 2022

Host Teri Barr is talking with Sara Rathner, a Travel Expert with NerdWallet, to learn what you need to consider before booking a Spring Break trip or vacation with friends or family this year.

Sara also shares new information about travel insurance, along with change and cancelation policies that could make or break your vacation!

You can subscribe to the PennyWise podcast on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever you get your shows!

A show about money, finances, and investing. Join Teri Barr every Thursday as she's joined by specialists from Forbes Advisor and NerdWallet to talk about topics that affect your bottom line.

