 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

PennyWise podcast: Ready for Spring Break? Things to consider before booking vacations in 2022

  • 0
Ready for Spring Break? Things to consider before booking vacations in 2022
Lee Enterprises

Host Teri Barr is talking with Sara Rathner, a Travel Expert with NerdWallet, to learn what you need to consider before booking a Spring Break trip or vacation with friends or family this year.

Sara also shares new information about travel insurance, along with change and cancelation policies that could make or break your vacation!

You can subscribe to the PennyWise podcast on AppleGoogleSpotify, or wherever you get your shows!

People are also reading…

A show about money, finances, and investing. Join Teri Barr every Thursday as she's joined by specialists from Forbes Advisor and NerdWallet to talk about topics that affect your bottom line.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Fauci: Pulling Back on Mask Requirements Risky Right Now

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News